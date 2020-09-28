Charan requests fans not to spread fake news about not paying hospital bills; Says true SPB fans won’t do it

SPB Charan stated that he and the hospital authorities were planning to organize a press meet, where they will release the hospital statements and the details about all the treatments given to SP Balasubrahmanyam.

After the demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, several rumours surfaced online regarding his health condition, hospital bills and so on. SPB Charan, who was very upset about the rumours took to his social media space and requested fans not to spread any fake news. He mentioned a particular rumour, where it was stated that the hospital authorities wanted SPB’s family to pay more amount as hospital bills. The rumour added that SPB’s family requested the state and central governments to consider paying the hospital bills.

However, Charan stated in his video that no such thing happened. He stated that those who are spreading such rumours are heartless and true fans of SPB will never share such fake news. He also stated that he and the hospital authorities were planning to organize a press meet, where they will release the hospital statements and the details about all the treatments given to the singer.

He stated that it was an unwanted thing at this pandemic situation as it will gather a small crowd. He said, “I have only one thing to tell those who are spreading such baseless rumours. Had my father been there, he would have forgiven you. So, I am also forgiving you all. God bless you. I will be forever grateful to the doctors, nurses and other staff at the MGM hospital for treating my father with such a great care”.

