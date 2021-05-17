  1. Home
Charmme Kaur thanks ‘her Liger’ Vijay Deverakonda as he surprises her with a goodie box on her birthday

Charmme Kaur took to her Instagram story and shared a video of a goodie box sent by Vijay Deverakonda on her birthday.
Charmme Kaur, who is one of the producers for the upcoming film Liger, is celebrating her birthday today. Social media is filled with birthday wishes to her while celebrities have been sending her gifts and sharing memorable moments with her. Now, Charmme has shared a video on her Instagram story where she has shown her fans and followers that the sensational actor Vijay Deverakonda has sent her a goodie box as a birthday surprise.

Liger is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. It was revealed by the makers that the film will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The lead cast members have been sharing various photos from the sets of the film while giving us glimpse of the film’s progress. A few months back, the makers shared an unseen poster of Vijay Deverakonda from the film and revealed that the film will hit the big screens on September 9.

 

The first look poster of Vijay Deverakonda was shared on January 18. The poster had face of a Liger behind Deverakonda. Sharing it, the Geetha Govindham actor wrote, "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Nation wide madness Guaranteed. Produced by @KaranJohar @DharmaMovies @Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects A @purijagan Film! #LIGER #SaalaCrossBreed (sic)." Liger will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s first Bollywood film and it will mark Ananya Panday’s first Tollywood film. It is reported that the Rowdy star will be seen as a fighter in the highly anticipated film.

