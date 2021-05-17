Charmme Kaur thanks ‘her Liger’ Vijay Deverakonda as he surprises her with a goodie box on her birthday
Charmme Kaur, who is one of the producers for the upcoming film Liger, is celebrating her birthday today. Social media is filled with birthday wishes to her while celebrities have been sending her gifts and sharing memorable moments with her. Now, Charmme has shared a video on her Instagram story where she has shown her fans and followers that the sensational actor Vijay Deverakonda has sent her a goodie box as a birthday surprise.
Hero @TheDeverakonda Special Birthday presents to his lovely producer @Charmmeofficial #Liger @PuriConnects#HBDCharmmekaur pic.twitter.com/pcbj6SWVAj
— Suresh Kondi (@V6_Suresh) May 17, 2021
Also Read: Dhanush’s Karnan: Actor Lal explains why he chose not to dub for his role in the Mari Selvaraj directorial
The first look poster of Vijay Deverakonda was shared on January 18. The poster had face of a Liger behind Deverakonda. Sharing it, the Geetha Govindham actor wrote, "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Nation wide madness Guaranteed. Produced by @KaranJohar @DharmaMovies @Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects A @purijagan Film! #LIGER #SaalaCrossBreed (sic)." Liger will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s first Bollywood film and it will mark Ananya Panday’s first Tollywood film. It is reported that the Rowdy star will be seen as a fighter in the highly anticipated film.
Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.