Charmme Kaur wishes her 'favourite human' and Liger director Puri Jagannadh with a sweet birthday note

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh turns a year older today and his close friends from the film industry are showering him with love and best wishes. Former actress and now producer, Charmme Kaur also penned a sweet birthday note for Puri. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my most favourite human...the trust and belief u have over me , I hope I live upto it always n keep making u feel proud."

A lot of fans are also wishing the Pokiri director on social media. Movie posters are being shared and his best work is equally being celebrated today on his birthday. Meanwhile, Puri Jagannadh is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Liger. Starring Vijay Deverakonda, the film also has Mike Tyson playing a cameo.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by . Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta are together are bankrolling the film.

While Ananya Panday plays the female lead role, Ramya Krishnan and play prominent roles in Liger. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.