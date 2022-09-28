Charmme Kaur wishes Puri Jagannadh on his birthday with a candid PHOTO of the filmmaker

Meanwhile, after Liger, the producer took a short break from social media. Sharing her decision with the netizens, she wrote on Twitter, "Chill guys! Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back Bigger and Better... until then, Live and let Live."

Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh worked closely on their ambitious project Liger with Vijay Deverakonda as the protagonist. As the maker turned 52 today, the former actress and producer shared a candid picture of the birthday boy, surrounded by food. This photograph was captioned, "Eternal".

Even before Vijay Deverakonda starrer was released in theatres on August 25 this year, the trio of Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh, and the Arjun Reddy actor announced another pan-India movie, Jana Gana Mana. Although, after seeing the box office performance of their last release, speculation started doing the rounds that the movie has been shelved. Putting an end to the rumours, the producer tweeted, "Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of 𝐏𝐂 .. Meanwhile, RIP rumours !!"

For the unversed, Jana Gana Mana will feature Vijay Deverakonda in the role of an army officer and will see him performing some high-octane stunts in the Puri Jagannadh directorial. Beast star Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead for the film jointly produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally and Puri Jagannadh.

The announcement of the flick garnered a lot of eyeballs. VD was seen arriving in a chopper in an army uniform. Touted to be an action entertainer, the venture will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 3, 2023.

