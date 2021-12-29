Chartbuster South Songs of 2021: Saami Saami, Vaathi Coming to Oo Antava; 9 party numbers for New Year's eve

Music has soul and adds life to everything. Not to forget, music adds life to every film. Music helps to shape emotional responses and enhances it. Well, the South Indian film industry is ruling the music industry like a boss. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami to Vijay's Vaathi Coming and RRR's Naatu Naatu, here are the best 9 foot-tapping songs of 2021 that are perfect for New Year's celebration.

1. Vaathi Coming:

It’s a fun track! The song of the year is loaded with ultra-catchy rhythms and beats. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Vaathi Coming has vocals by Anirudh & Gana Balachandar.

2. Saami Saami:

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's groovy number is full of energy, bright colours, and fun choreography. The song is sung by Maunika Yadav.

3. Naatu Naatu:

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu song from the upcoming film RRR is one of our favourites too. What a fun and groovy track is sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava.

4. Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava:

Sung by Indravathi Chauhan, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song featuring Samantha grabbed everyone's attention. From the music by Devi Sri Prasad to beats and killer dance moves, the fun track is ruling the charts and how.

5. Enjoy Enjaami:

SONG OF THE YEAR ALERT! Enjoy Enjaami by Dhee ft. Arivu looks every bit exceptional. Enjoy Enjaami is a hip hop song incorporating elements of R&B and oppari, a folk music style of Tamil Nadu.

6. Bujji:

The choreography of the Bujji song is done by Prabhudeva and it creates a magical vibe around. Dhanush's cool dance movies are unmissable.

7. Tum Tum:

Did you miss attending weddings this year? Well, let's save the best for the last. Here's an amazing song Tum Tum (Tamil) from Enemy that you can dance to. Get ready to groove!

8. Saranga Dariya:

Sai Pallavi is heart and soul of Saranga Dariya. Sung by Mangli, the song, also featuring Naga Chaitanya has music by Pawan CH.

9. Chellema:

Hop on to one of the most-loved songs of the year! Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan, this ultra colourful song video is perfect to play on New Year's eve.

Which is your favourite song of all? Let us know in the comment section below.