Chartbuster South Songs of 2021: Saami Saami, Vaathi Coming to Oo Antava; 9 party numbers for New Year's eve
Music has soul and adds life to everything. Not to forget, music adds life to every film. Music helps to shape emotional responses and enhances it. Well, the South Indian film industry is ruling the music industry like a boss. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami to Vijay's Vaathi Coming and RRR's Naatu Naatu, here are the best 9 foot-tapping songs of 2021 that are perfect for New Year's celebration.
1. Vaathi Coming:
It’s a fun track! The song of the year is loaded with ultra-catchy rhythms and beats. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Vaathi Coming has vocals by Anirudh & Gana Balachandar.
2. Saami Saami:
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's groovy number is full of energy, bright colours, and fun choreography. The song is sung by Maunika Yadav.
3. Naatu Naatu:
4. Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava:
Sung by Indravathi Chauhan, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song featuring Samantha grabbed everyone's attention. From the music by Devi Sri Prasad to beats and killer dance moves, the fun track is ruling the charts and how.
5. Enjoy Enjaami:
SONG OF THE YEAR ALERT! Enjoy Enjaami by Dhee ft. Arivu looks every bit exceptional. Enjoy Enjaami is a hip hop song incorporating elements of R&B and oppari, a folk music style of Tamil Nadu.
6. Bujji:
7. Tum Tum:
8. Saranga Dariya:
9. Chellema:
