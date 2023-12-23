‘Chasing the lights’: Varun Tej's unforgettable encounter with the Northern lights; SEE PICS
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's dreamy honeymoon unfolds under the Northern Lights' spellbinding display, shared in beguiling Instagram moments.
After getting married in Tuscany on November 1st and having whirlwind celebrations in Hyderabad and Dehradun, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have finally started their dream honeymoon. Taking a break from their busy routines, the newlyweds are enjoying the opportunity to leave behind the world of filmmaking and treat themselves to a much-needed getaway.
On December 22nd, Varun Tej delighted his Instagram followers with a glimpse of the Northern Lights' breathtaking beauty through his post. The Operation Valentine actor captioned his Instagram post, "Catching stardust in my hands. A truly magical experience."
Check out the Varun Tej Instagram post below
A mesmerizing photo captured the aurora's intricate dance, offering a peek into their magical honeymoon backdrop. Another, taken by Varun himself, showed him walking hand-in-hand against the magnificent display, further highlighting the carefree and romantic atmosphere of their getaway.
A Fairytale Wedding for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi
Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding unfolded like a dream, beginning with an intimate family dinner in Hyderabad in October. Soon after, they whisked their families and closest friends away for a stunning destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy.
The festivities kicked off with a vibrant cocktail party, followed by traditional Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. Lavanya, the radiant bride, was a vision in a crimson Kanjeevaram saree, intricately embroidered with a touch of gold. A silken tissue veil with a bold border added a touch of elegance, while kohl-rimmed eyes and a sleek bun adorned with fragrant gajras completed her look. Statement temple jewelry, featuring heavy necklaces, bangles, and exquisite headpieces, further accentuated her radiant beauty.
Varun Tej, the dashing groom, was the perfect complement in an off-white sherwani, its intricate golden embroidery echoing the bride's elegance. A matching shawl and crisp trousers completed his ensemble.
Following their magical destination wedding on November 1st in Italy, Varun Tej and Lavanya returned to Hyderabad and hosted a grand reception for their fellow actors and colleagues on November 5th, 2023.
Upcoming Movies of Varun Tej
Varun Tej's latest film, the action thriller Gandeevadhari Arjuna directed by Praveen Sattaru, garnered mostly positive reviews from critics. Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, Narain, and others co-starred in the film.
Next up, Varun Tej will be making his Hindi film debut in the bilingual action film Operation Valentine, directed by Shakti Pratap Singh. Starring alongside Manushi Chhillar, the film is set in the Indian Air Force and is scheduled for release on the 16th of February 2024.
