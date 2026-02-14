Chatha Pacha OTT Release: When and where to watch Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew’s wrestling movie online

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies was released in theaters on January 22, 2026. Directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, the action comedy film is touted as Malayalam cinema’s first-ever WWE-inspired venture.

After its box office run, the movie is now set to begin streaming online soon. Here are the details.

Chatha Pacha OTT Release

Chatha Pacha is slated to release on the OTT platform Netflix and will begin streaming from February 19, 2026. The update was shared by the platform through its social media handle.

Sharing the confirmation, the team wrote: “Ithu verum costume gusthi maathram alla, ith athukkum mele… onnum nokkanda (This isn’t just costume wrestling, this is way beyond that), Chatha Pacha. Watch Chatha Pacha on Netflix, out February 19, in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.”

Here’s the official update:

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies follows the story of a group of misfits who form a wrestling collective in Fort Kochi. As the narrative unfolds, personal rivalries and the challenges of running an entertainment franchise are explored. The plot focuses on the drama, intense fight sequences, and the dynamics of their at-times dysfunctional group, which even includes local goons.

How these rivalries and fights take center stage forms the heart of the movie.

Official trailer and plot of Chatha Pacha

Cast and crew of Chatha Pacha

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies stars Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Dartagnan Sabu, Muthumani, Minon, Tosh Christy, Toj Christy, Thesni Khan, and several others in key roles. Moreover, Mammootty plays a cameo role in the film as “Bullet” Walter Lobo. The film is directed by Adhvaith Nayar, marking his directorial debut. Interestingly, Adhvaith is the nephew of superstar Mohanlal.

The screenplay is penned by Sanoop Thykoodam, with musical tracks composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. Mujeeb Majeed has composed the background score for the film. Bankrolled by Shihan Shoukath and Ritesh S. Ramakrishnan under the banner of Reel World Entertainment, the movie features cinematography by Anend C. Chandran, with editing handled by Praveen Prabhakar.

Upon its theatrical release, the movie received mixed-to-positive reviews, with criticism mainly directed at the story and Mammootty’s cameo.

