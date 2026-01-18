Chatha Pacha: Release date, runtime, and cast, everything to know about Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan’s wrestling film

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, starring Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles, is all set to hit the big screens soon. If you’re planning to catch the film in theatres, here’s everything you should know about it.

Everything to know about Chatha Pacha

Chatha Pacha is slated for release on January 22, 2026. The film has reportedly completed its censoring process and has been granted a U/A certificate. Moreover, the runtime is said to be 2 hours and 14 minutes.

The movie follows the story of a group of misfits who form a wrestling collective in Fort Kochi. As the narrative unfolds, the film focuses on their rivalries and humorous brawls, which eventually lead them to bigger challenges.

Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, the film is co-written by him along with Sanoop Thykoodam. It stars Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Dartagnan Sabu, and several others in key roles.

Moreover, reports and the recent trailer indicate that Mammootty will appear in a cameo role. The makers have teased a character named Walter, who is likely to be played by the veteran superstar.

The trailer reveals intense and action-packed moments from the story and is touted as the first Malayalam film inspired by WWE-like elements.

The action-comedy features songs composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, while Kalamkaval fame Mujeeb Majeed handles the background score. Anend C. Chandran serves as the cinematographer, with acclaimed filmmakers Jomon T. John and Sudeep Elamon handling additional visuals. The film’s stunt choreography is crafted by Kalai Kingson.

Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan’s work front

Roshan Mathew was last seen in a lead role in the Malayalam film Ithiri Neram, a romantic drama directed by Prasanth Vijay and co-starring Aattam fame Zarin Shihab. The film is currently available for streaming on SunNXT.

Meanwhile, Arjun Ashokan was last seen in Khajuraho Dreams. The actor is set to make his Tamil cinema debut alongside Ravi Mohan and SJ Suryah in Ravi Mohan Productions’ first film.

