Chatha Pacha Review: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew starrer is wild and nostalgic action film, let down by weak story

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, starring Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles, was released in theatres on January 22, 2026. After its box office run, the action-comedy film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

If you’re planning to watch the movie online this week, here are the details about its streaming release.

The Plot

Chatha Pacha follows the story of three brothers who once had a wrestling clan in their town. As their lives progress, the trio, along with their friends, decide to start a wrestling club that primarily focuses on costume fighting, similar to WWE.

What follows is a feisty and action-packed journey in which several hidden animosities surface. As the wrestling club grows, the group of misfits faces bigger challenges, turning their fight into a blend of comedy, action, heart, and survival.

The Good

Chatha Pacha is a massive treat for wrestling fans, as it offers several exhilarating action moments. The incorporation of WWE-style elements makes the storytelling engaging, with the major conflicts unfolding as a lively mix of comedy and action.

While the screenplay falters at certain points, the humor and action are top-notch. However, the story, particularly the dramatic portions, feels weak and does not grab the audience’s attention as intended.

Coming to the other positive aspects, the film largely relies on the performances of Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, and Vishak Nair. From a technical standpoint, the movie benefits from the musical tracks composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and the background score by Mujeeb Majeed.

Moreover, the visuals and editing effectively support the storytelling.

The Bad

Chatha Pacha mainly suffers from ineffective storytelling due to lacklustre writing. While the story and screenplay have their share of humor, the overall impact feels underwhelming, as the dramatic stakes never fully live up to their potential.

Moreover, the execution of Chatha Pacha remains subpar in parts. Additionally, the forced inclusion of Mammootty’s cameo feels outdated. However, it appears that the superstar has corrected the dubbing issues in the OTT version compared to the theatrical release.

The Performances

Chatha Pacha delivers strongly in terms of its lead performances. With Arjun Ashokan largely carrying the film, Vishak Nair commands the screen with his strong presence as the antagonist.

Watch the trailer of Chatha Pacha:

The Verdict

Chatha Pacha is fun and wild in its presentation, offering a sense of nostalgia in its storytelling. While the film has several delightful and memorable moments, it ultimately leaves much more to be desired.

