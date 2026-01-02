Chatha Pacha: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan’s WWE-inspired film to release on January 22, Mammootty's cameo teased

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, starring Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, and Vishak Nair in the lead roles, is touted as Malayalam cinema’s first-ever WWE-type movie. As the film gears up for a grand release, the makers have announced that it will hit the big screens on January 22, 2026.

Chatha Pacha Release Date: Malayalam cinema’s 1st WWE-style film to release on Jan 22

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers wrote, “THE WAIT IS OVER! CHATHA PACHA RELEASES WORLDWIDE ON 22 JAN 2026. Releasing in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Hindi! The bell rings on 22 Jan, only in cineMas. Don’t miss the fight!”

As the makers announced the release date, they also highlighted the letter ‘M’ on the poster. This is likely to indicate that Mammootty will make a cameo appearance in the film, as speculated. Additionally, the superstar’s production company, Mammootty Kampany, was also tagged in the social media post.

While more details are yet to be revealed, buzz suggests that the actor will play the role of a wrestling coach. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

More about Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies follows the story of a group of misfits who form a wrestling group in Fort Kochi. As the story unfolds, the film focuses on their rivalries and hilarious fights, which eventually lead them to bigger challenges.

Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, the movie is co-written by him along with Sanoop Thykoodam. The film stars Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Dartangnan Sabu, and several others in key roles.

Earlier, the team unveiled character posters of the main cast, introducing Roshan as Vetri, Arjun as Loco Lobo, and Vishak as Cherian.

The action-comedy film features musical tracks composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, with the makers already having unveiled the title track, penned by Vinayak Sasikumar and rapper Fejo.

Check out the track here:

Moreover, the background score will be handled by Kalamkaval fame Mujeeb Majeed. Anend C. Chandran serves as the cinematographer, with acclaimed filmmakers Jomon T. John and Sudeep Elamon handling additional visuals.

ALSO READ: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer trailer to drop on January 4