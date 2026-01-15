Chatha Pacha Trailer: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan unleash mayhem and bring WWE energy, Mammootty as Walter teased?

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, starring Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan, is slated for release on January 22, 2026. Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, the film is touted as Malayalam cinema’s first-ever WWE-inspired wrestling movie.

Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled a trailer that delivers a massive dose of energy.

Chatha Pacha Trailer

The Chatha Pacha trailer begins with a group of youngsters deciding to start a wrestling tournament that their former captain, Walter, once dreamed of. The tournament is reminiscent of American-style WWE fights, featuring quirky, flamboyant costumes and offering much more than traditional combat.

While the group initially faces several challenges, the trailer shows them coming together to showcase their wrestling skills, with Roshan Mathew’s Vetri and Arjun Ashokan’s Loco Lobo headlining the bouts.

As tensions rise and inevitable infighting looms on the brink of drama, chaos is bound to ensue. The 2-minute-and-5-second trailer ends on a high note, teasing Mammootty as Walter, sporting a rugged mullet look.

Watch the trailer here:

More about Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies follows the story of a group of misfits who form a wrestling collective in Fort Kochi. As the narrative unfolds, the film focuses on their rivalries and humorous brawls, which eventually lead them to bigger challenges.

Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, the film is co-written by him along with Sanoop Thykoodam. It stars Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Dartagnan Sabu, and several others in key roles.

The action-comedy features songs composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, while the background score is handled by Kalamkaval fame Mujeeb Majeed. Anend C. Chandran serves as the cinematographer, with acclaimed filmmakers Jomon T. John and Sudeep Elamon handling additional visuals. The film’s stunt choreography is crafted by Kalai Kingson.

Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan’s work front

Roshan Mathew was last seen in a lead role in the Malayalam film Ithiri Neram, a romantic drama directed by Prasanth Vijay and co-starring Aattam fame Zarin Shihab. The film is currently available for streaming on SunNXT.

Meanwhile, Arjun Ashokan was last seen in Khajuraho Dreams. The actor is set to make his Tamil cinema debut alongside Ravi Mohan and SJ Suryah in Ravi Mohan Productions’ first movie.

