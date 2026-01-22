Chatha Pacha Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan starrer action comedy

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, starring Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles, was released in theatres on January 22, 2026, i.e., today. As the movie hits the big screens, here’s what netizens have to say about it, with some even confirming Mammootty’s cameo appearance as Bullet Walter.

Chatha Pacha Twitter Review

A user on X (formerly Twitter) stated that debutant Advaith Nayar had delivered a full-on theatrical entertainer with Chatha Pacha, praising its sharp action, strong performances, and pulsating background score by Mujeeb Majeed. The user added that Mammootty’s cameo was a highlight, making the film a must-watch in packed theatres.

Another netizen opined that only two or three scenes featuring Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew were interesting, while the rest of the movie felt below average. The user also remarked that the cameo had zero impact on the storyline and rated Chatha Pacha 2.5 out of 5.

A third user commented that Chatha Pacha had a decent first half but a weak second half, noting that the conflict between the brothers and the emotional aspects surrounding it were poorly written. The user further felt that the cameo did not live up to the hype, adding that the wrestling portions and technical aspects worked well, but overall, the film was strictly average.

Here’s what netizens have to say about Chatha Pacha

More about Chatha Pacha

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies follows the story of a group of misfits who form a wrestling collective in Fort Kochi. As the narrative unfolds, conflicts arise that can only be settled in the wrestling ring, setting the stage for humour and action.

Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, the film is co-written by him along with Sanoop Thykoodam. It stars Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Dartagnan Sabu, and several others in key roles.

Interestingly, the film marks the directorial debut of Adhvaith Nayar, who is the nephew of superstar Mohanlal.

Moreover, Chatha Pacha marks the Malayalam debut of composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, with the background score composed by Kalamkaval fame Mujeeb Majeed.

