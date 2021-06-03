Chatrapathi Hindi Remake: Heavy rains damage sets worth Rs 3 crore of Sreenivas Bellamkonda starrer

The yet to be titled film will be made on a grand scale and Bellamkonda Sreenivas will undergo a complete makeover to play an action-packed role, originally played by Prabhas.

Prabhas starrer Telugu film Chatrapathi, which marked ace director SS Rajamouli's first collaboration with the Pan India star, is being remade in Hindi. The out-and-out action film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office and it saw Prabhas in the role of Chatrapathi Sivaji. Rajamouli then had won accolades for presenting the character in the most powerful manner. Now, the Hindi audience is eagerly looking forward to what's in store for them with the remake version of the blockbuster Telugu film.

Tollywood's promising star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, known for films such as Alludu Seenu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Saakshyam, Rakshasudu, etc. is set to make his Bollywood debut with this film. The makers had planned to begin the film's shoot from April 22nd in a massive Rs 3 crore worth village set in Hyderabad that was erected in a 6-acre land. However, things didn't work out as planned due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, according to what we know, heavy rains in Hyderabad city recently caused damage to the set. The set will be department will reconstruct the set, a few days before the commencement of the film’s shoot.

The yet to be titled film will be made on a grand scale and Bellamkonda Sreenivas will undergo a complete makeover to play an action-packed role, originally played by Prabhas. Chatrapathi Hindi remake is being directed by VV Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios. Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story for the original, has penned the script of the remake as well.

