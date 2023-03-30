Chatrapathi Teaser: Bellamkonda Sreenivas packs a punch with his performance in his action-packed Hindi debut

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set to make his grand and big debut with the Hindi remake of Prabhas' and SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film Chatrapathi. The Hindi remake is also titled after the original and has set major expectations. Now, after the first look, the teaser has been released and promises to be high on action and grandeur.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas' took to Twitter and shared the official teaser of the Hindi debut film Chatrapathi. The video shows the actor as the leader of the masses and manages to pack a punch with his performance. The actor underwent a drastic physical transformation and is clearly visible in the teaser. The teaser is action-packed with grand visuals and top-notch background music.

Chatrapathi remake of Prabhas-SS Rajamouli's 2005 film

For unversed, Chatrapathi is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same title, which starred Prabhas and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Directed by Oscar-winning director SS Rajamouli for RRR, the film was released in 2005 and became one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema. It is to be awaited and watch if the Hindi remake will do the magic as the original version or not. Also, there's no clarity, on if the Chatrapathi remake has the same plot as the Telugu film or has a few changes.

About Chatrapathi

Bellamkonda Sreenivas reportedly underwent a complete makeover to play an action-packed role, originally played by Prabhas. He also dubbed on his own in Hindi and also got trained to speak Hindi. He took Hindi classes to learn the language. Bollywood beauty Nushrratt Bharuccha is the female lead in the film. The actress made her debut in Tollywood in the 2010 film Taj Mahal. Chatrapathi is her second Telugu film. Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika, Jason and others will be playing key roles.

Chatrapathi Hindi remake is being directed by VV Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios. Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story for the original, has penned the script of the remake as well. Tanishk Bagchi is the music composer of the movie.



