Chatrapathi Trailer: Will Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Hindi remake stand up to Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Telugu film?

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is making his Hindi debut with the remake of Prabhas' blockbuster Telugu movie Chatrapathi. As the film is gearing up for grand release, the trailer has been released and promises an action-packed entertainer. The plot looks quite similar to the original one, with lots of action and romance.

Chatrapathi Hindi is a mixture of a perfect commercial entertainer with oodles of action, punching dialogues, romance, and mother sentiment. The film looks like a carbon image of a Telugu film but is just made in Hindi with different actors. In fact, Bellamkonda manages to like the spitting image of Prabhas in Chatrapathi, with a shankh necklace, bulked-up body, and dressing sense. A few changes compared to the Telugu version are added to fit in with the Hindi audiences. VV Vinayak has taken the place of direction in the Hindi remake.

But will the Hindi remake stand up to the classic Telugu film Chatrapathi? That's the biggest question.

Watch the trailer of Chatrapathi Hindi here:

Remake of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's Chatrapathi

SS Rajamouli's Chatrapathi was a huge turning point for Prabhas in his career. The film changed his presence in the film industry and audiences. From lover boy, he turned into a mass hero that Telugu loves the most. The way he delivered dialogues, high-octane action sequences, his emotional scenes with his mother, romance with Shriya Saran. The actor's raw and wild avatar left a huge mark among Telugu audiences.

Chatrapathi is one such image that managed to tick all the boxes and is considered a classic Telugu movie. Remaking this classic is quite a task and time will tell if Bellamkonda will manage to live up to the expectations set by Prabhas and impress the audiences.

About Chatrapathi Hindi

Bellamkonda Sreenivas reportedly underwent a complete makeover to play an action-packed role, originally played by Prabhas. He also dubbed on his own in Hindi and also got trained to speak Hindi. He took Hindi classes to learn the language. Bollywood beauty Nushrratt Bharuccha is the female lead in the film. The actress made her debut in Tollywood in the 2010 film Taj Mahal. Chatrapathi is her second Telugu film. Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika, Jason and others will be playing key roles.

Chatrapathi Hindi remake is being directed by VV Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios. Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story for the original, has penned the script of the remake as well. Tanishk Bagchi is the music composer of the movie.

