Check out update on Prabhas' next film with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi

Prabhas is undeniably one of the biggest stars in the country at present. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film with Prashanth Neel, titled Salaar. The film is touted to be an action flick, and is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 22nd.

In the meantime, it was also reported recently that the Baahubali actor would be collaborating with the Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi for his next. In the latest update, it is being reported that the untitled film has begun its pre-production work. The film is speculated to be a period drama film with elements of romance and action to it.

What we know about the movie so far

It is understood that apart from Prabhas, the film would also feature Sreeleela in the lead role, marking their first collaboration together. Sreeleela is undeniably one of the most wanted names in the Telugu film industry at present. In fact, Ram Pothineni, with whom she worked in Skanda, has also mentioned that the actress is super-busy.

The film will reportedly be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the same production house behind films like Pushpa and Kushi. Additionally, it is also learnt that Vishal Chandrasekhar, who is Hanu Raghavapudi’s frequent collaborator, will be composing the music for the film.

Prabhas on the work front

As mentioned earlier, Prabhas will next be seen in the action thriller film Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur, under the banner of Hombale Films. The music and cinematography for the films have been handled by Ravi Basrur and Bhuvan Gowda respectively.

Apart from that, the actor is also a part of Nag Ashwin’s upcoming science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD which features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, and Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for the film. The film is expected to come out in early 2024.

