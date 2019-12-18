Check this VIRAL VIDEO from Karthik Subbaraj’s Dhanush starrer D40

Videos from the sets of actor Dhanush's next film tentatively titles D40 have been making rounds on social media.

While south star Dhanush is busy with the shooting process of his next movie with Karthik Subbaraj, photos and videos of the actor from the sets of the film are making rounds on social media. The film, tentatively titled D40 is currently being shot in Madurai after the shooting in UK was wrapped up recently. Ever since it was announced that the National Award-winning actor is working with critically-acclaimed director Karthik Subbaraj, the film’s release is awaited with much anticipation.

The project was earlier planned to be rolled out in 2016. But it did not take off in 2016 due to unknown reasons. Producer of the film S Sashikanth took to Twitter earlier and announced that the film’s Indian schedule has begun and will go on till December 24. He added that the film will be shot for three more days in January 2020, after which a full-fledged post production work will be commenced. The film will be released under banner Y Not studios.

Mollywood actor Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen as the lead lady. D40 occupied the headlines last month when the makers announced that they’ve roped in Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film. Karthik Subbaraj shared a picture of the actor with the crew. Apparently, he will be seen playing the main antagonist in D40. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s recent movie Asuran became a huge hit and it was appreciated by critics too. His film, Ennai Nokki Payum Thotta was released recently after a long wait.

