Checkout Yuvan Shankar Raja's touching message on G.O.A.T song 'Chinna Chinna Kangal' and its connection with his late sister Bhavatharini

The second single from Thalapathy Vijay's next release G.O.A.T, titled 'Chinna Chinna Kangal', was released on the occasion of Vijay's 50th birthday and the melodious song has been receiving great love from fans all over the world. This song holds a special significance for the composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and his family as it features an AI-generated voice resembling Yuvan Shankar Raja's late sister, Bhavatharini along with Thalapathy Vijay.

Yuvan Shankar Raja dedicated the song to his sister Bhavatharini and wrote a heartfelt post about the song's connection with his late sister.

Checkout Yuvan Shankar Raja’s emotional post

Yuvan Shankar Raja, still grieving his sister's death, penned an emotional post on social media about the special song. He wrote-

“The second single from #TheGreatestOfAllTime is very special for me. Words cannot do justice to describe this feeling. When we were composing this song in Bangalore,@vp_offl & I felt this song is for my sister and at that time I thought to myself once she’s better and out of the hospital we can record her voice. But, an hour later I got the news that she’s no more. I never imagined I would be using her voice like this. I would like to sincerely thank my music team & all the people involved in the process of making this happen. It is a very bittersweet moment for me #ChinnaChinnaKangal.”

Advertisement

Bhavatharini, the daughter of legendary musician Ilaiyaraja, passed away in January this year due to cancer. She was undergoing special ayurvedic treatment in Sri Lanka with her husband at the time of her death. Bhavatharini had sung many chartbuster songs in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam composed by her father Ilaiyaraja, and had also collaborated with her brothers Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja. She had composed music for a film called Maayanadhi as well.

About G.O.A.T

Greatest of All Time aka G.O.A.T is the upcoming movie starring Thalapathy Vijay, directed by Venkat Prabhu. This movie is rumored to be one of Vijay's last films as he plans to enter politics, aiming for the 2026 state elections. A special promo of the movie was released today on behalf of Thalapathy's 50th birthday. G.O.A.T is scheduled to release on September 5th this year.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing for Vijay for the second time in his career. Previously, he composed music for Vijay in the 2003 film Pudhiya Geethai, alongside his brother Karthik Raja.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT to feature Ilaiyaraaja's late daughter Bhavatharini's voice: Reports