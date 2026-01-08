Cheekatilo OTT Release: When and where to watch Sobhita Dhulipala starrer crime suspense drama

The Telugu crime suspense drama, Cheekatilo starring Sobhita Dhulipala is set for a worldwide premiere for January 23, 2026, on Prime Video. Headlined by Sobhita Dhulipala, the film will see her in a compelling and intense role that marks another strong addition to her diverse body of work. She is joined by Viswadev Rachakonda as the male lead, while an ensemble cast featuring Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas play crucial supporting roles, adding depth to the narrative.

Directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by veteran filmmaker D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions Pvt. Ltd., Cheekatilo promises a tightly woven story rooted in realism and suspense. The screenplay, crafted by Chandra Pemmaraju along with the director, to explore investigative drama, offering a layered storytelling experience.

About the film Cheekatilo

Set in the vibrant yet shadowy lanes of Hyderabad, the film centers on Sandhya, a true crime podcaster whose professional curiosity soon turns deeply personal. When her intern dies under mysterious circumstances, what initially appears to be an isolated tragedy slowly opens the door to a far more disturbing reality. As Sandhya digs deeper, she uncovers a disturbing network of crimes that exposes the city’s hidden underbelly, forcing her to confront danger at every turn.

D. Suresh Babu, producer of Cheekatilo, shared, “Cheekatilo is a layered, emotional suspense drama. What’s close to my heart is how it explores the courage to confront darkness and speak the truth, something we need more of in society today. Working with Prime Video has been a wonderful experience."

He added, "The movie marks another milestone in our longstanding collaboration. We share a vision of championing unique, culturally rooted narratives with relatable characters that not only entertain but deeply engage viewers. With its haunting storyline and powerful performances, Cheekatilo promises an unforgettable and gripping journey. I am excited for audiences in India and around the world to experience it when it premieres globally on Prime Video on January 23.”

