Cheekatilo Twitter Review: 7 Tweets you must read before watching Sobhita Dhulipala's OTT thriller

Cheekatilo is an OTT thriller starring Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role. The web film has started streaming on Prime Video on January 23, 2026. As viewers tuned in over the weekend, the film sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some fans praised Sobhita’s intense performance and the film’s dark, atmospheric tone, others felt the pacing was slow and the narrative uneven. Overall, Cheekatilo has generated several different opinions among audiences online.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Barely anything to thrill. #Cheekatilo has good OTT production, but the thrills are almost nonexistent. Female lead’s unconvincing investigation and a familiar final reveal make it an unimpressive attempt at a crime thriller. Just for a lazy OTT evening, nothing more.”

Another user wrote, “Not a very good film. The writing was weak and unconvincing, and the climax twist didn't make much of an impact. However, the acting and cinematography were excellent!”

A user tweeted, “A timepass #crimethriller film you can watch while eating.”

A film buff commented, “Just finished Cheekatilo! Sobhita Dhulipala is absolutely magnetic as Sandhya Nelluri. She carries the entire film with such grace and intensity. A must-watch for anyone who loves a powerful, female-led crime thriller.”

The web thriller film Cheekatilo revolves around Sandhya who has been played by Sobhita Dhulipala. Sandhya is a television reporter who feels unfulfilled by her routine assignment of covering everyday news. Craving more meaningful work, she teams up with her friend Bobby to launch a podcast focused on solving long-forgotten and unsolved crime cases. Their investigative journey takes a dark turn when Bobby passes away. The shocking incident pulls Sandhya into a chilling and dangerous investigation, forcing her to discover and confront disturbing truths that change her life forever.

