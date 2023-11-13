Chellakuruvikku: Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan film Antony’s first song is upbeat and motivational

It was recently announced that Joshiy’s next film would feature Joju George and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, and would be named Antony. The film’s teaser, which was released on October 19, has garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike. Now, the makers of the film have released the first single from the film, titled Chellakkuruvikku.

The song is a peppy, upbeat track, and is highly motivational as well. The music by Jakes Bejoy, as always, leaves the listener with a smile.

Check out the song Chellakkuruvikku from Antony below:

More about the film Antony

The name Joshiy has become synonymous with consistency. The helmer has been an active part of the industry for close to 45 years now and has repeatedly given wonderful theater experiences to the audience. Antony marks his third collaboration with Joju George, including the highly successful Porinju Mariam Jose, which was released in 2019.

Talking about the film, the Iratta actor revealed that he is delighted to collaborate with Joshiy again and that he considers the 2019 film to be a milestone in his career. He also added that he can’t wait for the audience to see what they have in store with the upcoming film.

Antony also marks the first collaboration between Kalyani Priyadarshan and Joshiy. The Thallumaala actress plays a professional boxer in the film and revealed that her role in the film was nothing like the ones she has done before. She also added that the film has a unique storyline.

Apart from Joju George and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film also features Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Asha Sarath, Vijayaraghavan, Appani Sarath, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been written by Rajesh Varma and is touted to be an action drama film that pushes the boundaries of blood relations, taking an emotional journey. Renadive cranks the camera of the film, while Shyam Sasidharan has been roped in as the editor. The film has been bankrolled by Einstin Productions in tandem with Nextel Studio and Ultra Media Entertainment and is all set to release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Sesham Mikeil Fathima Trailer OUT: Kalyani Priyadarshan shines as aspiring commentator