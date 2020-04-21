Chennai Dr Simon Burial Row: Kamal Haasan condemns the ‘inhumane act’

Taking to Twitter, actor-politician Kamal Haasan condemned the act by a gang of about 100 people in Chennai after they caused ruckus while cremating the mortal remains of a COVID 19 infected doctor.

Following the news of ruckus caused by a group of over 100 people from Chennai for the burial of Dr Simon, actor and politician Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter space and expressed his disappointment over the act. He stated that it is inhumane to deny burial rights to anyone, especially for people who have been selfless in helping us recover from the situation. He stated that doctors are helping us even when they don’t have proper protective essentials and they are fighting for us at the cost of their lives.

For the unversed, Dr Simon passed away yesterday after he got infected with Coronavirus. He was the managing director of New Hope Hospital in Chennai. The neurosurgeon is remembered by his colleagues as a person who always puts humanity first. The 55-year-old doctor has helped hundreds of patients in his lifetime. After he passed away, few people from the neighborhood caused a ruckus and denied entry for his mortal remains to be cremated.

As the ambulance drivers were also attacked, all those guarding the doctor’s body were forced to leave his body there and flee. The doctor’s family members, his friends, corporation staff who came to say their final goodbye to the doctor ran away to protect their own lives after the mob attacked them based on a misinformation that they saw on social media. Apparently, the mob thought that burying a COVID 19 infected person’s body would infect people in the neighborhood with the virus.

கொல்லும் கொரோனா கூட சாதி,மதம் பார்ப்பதில்லை. ஆனால் நாமோ,நம்மை காக்க போராடுபவர்களின் இறுதி காரியங்களில் கூட தன்னலம் பார்த்து,இறுதி மரியாதையை தடுப்பது அரக்க குணம். பாதுகாப்புக்கருவிகள் இல்லாமல்கூட தன்னுயிரைப் பொருட்படுத்தாத மருத்துவர்கள்தான் இப்போரில் நம் வணக்கத்துக்குரிய வீரர்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 20, 2020

