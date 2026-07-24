Chennai Love Story Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Kiran Abbavaram, Sri Gouri Priya’s romantic film

Chennai Love Story, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, was released in theatres on July 24, 2026. If you're planning to watch the film in theatres this week, here's what audiences are saying about it.

Chennai Love Story Twitter Review

Talking about the film, one user said that the hero's performance felt so natural that it seemed as though he was portraying a real-life character.

Another user praised Sri Gouri Priya's acting and remarked that Kiran Abbavaram had delivered a mature performance. The user added that if the second half was equally good, the film could become a decent hit.

A third user stated that Kiran Abbavaram deserved the biggest applause for his portrayal of Steven Shankar, calling the performance unforgettable.

Meanwhile, another netizen described the first half as engaging and appreciated the lead performances, storyline, the pre-interval and interval sequences, and Mani Sharma's situational songs.

The user further said that the second half featured twists and an emotional ride, while Mani Sharma's music, Kiran Abbavaram's innocent performance, and Sri Gouri Priya's acting were among the film's biggest strengths. The netizen also noted that the storyline and technical aspects were impressive, advised against watching the film in theatres with family, and concluded that it was a good emotional drama, giving it a rating of 3/5.

Here are the reactions:

Chennai Love Story follows Nivedita, a young woman struggling with severe post-breakup depression after her fiancé, Arun, calls off their wedding at the altar. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, she turns to alcohol. Hoping to help her recover, her friends take her to Chennai, where she meets Steven Shankar, an optimistic and innocent orphan who is working tirelessly to fulfil his lifelong dream of becoming a successful film director. Their unexpected meeting sets the story in motion as their lives gradually become intertwined.

The film stars Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya in the lead roles, alongside Devi Prasad, Thrigun, P. Vasu, and others in key roles. Directed by Ravi Namburi, the film features music composed by Mani Sharma.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know requires support or is depressed, please seek assistance from appropriate resources or helplines.

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