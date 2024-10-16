Chennai rains: Rajinikanth's Poes Garden area flooded amid heavy downpour; video goes viral

Superstar Rajinikanth's home in Poes Garden has been flooded due to heavy rains in Chennai. The rainwater has accumulated inside and outside his house as per the videos going viral on social media. Not only his residential area, but several neighborhoods have been inundated with knee-deep water, causing disruptions.

Several videos show his mansion swamped by rain. According to the Deccan Herald, the strength of the rainstorm and the city's drainage system caused water to accumulate around the villa. Poes Garden, a high-security zone, is home to numerous celebrities, businesspeople, and other well-known people.

As per the report, the local authorities rapidly launched emergency steps to pump out the water, and Thalaivar's staff members were also keeping a close eye and acted swiftly to ensure that the flooding was controlled with minimal damage.

Rajinikanth is yet to comment on this situation. According to reports, he is taking all necessary procedures to ensure the safety of his household.

Watch the viral videos below:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that heavy rainfall will continue to take place in the state of Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between October 12-16, with the most intense downpours likely on October 14-15. An orange alert has been issued from October 14-16," IMD reported.

On the other hand, Deputy CM of the state, Udhayanidhi Stalin, interacted with the media and shared that things are in control despite the heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu and other regions.

Advertisement

He told ANI, "No power cuts were encountered in any area in Chennai. Tree falling has been reported in around 8 areas and the team is already on duty to clear it."

Governor Ravi also spoke to the media and said, "Heavy rain is expected, starting Tuesday, October 15, and continuing for the next two days, according to the meteorological department's forecast."

Meanwhile, the government has declared a holiday in the state and urged IT companies to ask their employees to work from home until the situation gets better.

ALSO READ: Inside PICS: Rajinikanth and Anirudh Ravichander join Vettaiyan team for film's grand success celebration