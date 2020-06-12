Chennai’s iconic theater AVM Rajeswari to be permanently closed?

The theater's management has come to this decision after they incurred huge losses after the lockdown for COVID 19.

Moviegoers in Chennai will know how iconic AVM Rajeswari Theatre is. Located in the heart of Chennai – Vadapalani, it is one of the most popular and budget-friendly theaters in the city. Though it is not as cozy as the new theaters, one can have a satisfying theater experience with just Rs 120. This includes the money one would spend on snacks and other beverages in theaters. The theater is especially popular among college-goers who want to watch movies in theaters without burning a hole in their pockets.

Now, in an unbelievable piece of news, it is being reported that the theater is all set to be shut down forever. According to media reports, the theater's management has decided to shut down the theatre permanently. Hearsay has that the theater management has come to this decision after they incurred huge loss and the aftereffects of COVID 19 crisis. This decision has also been taken considering the fact that the theater might not get back to normal even after the lockdown as audience coming to theatres is not something that would happen anytime soon.

Kollywood fans and regular visitors of AVM Rajeswari have been taking to social media to express how saddened they are on hearing the news. AVM Rajeswari was opened in the year 1979 and was named after the wife of the late legendary producer of Kollywood, AV Meiyappa Chettiyar, who is also the founder of AVM Studios. Meanwhile, there are also reports which state that the iconic Maharani theatre in Old Washermenpet will also be permanently closed owing to the current situation.

Credits :The Times Of India

