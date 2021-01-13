Chennai’s popular theatre fined for not following government order while screening the first show of Master

It is reported that some fans watched the film in the theatre without face mask and the theatre even allowed more people than the permitted capacity.

Kollywood movie buffs finally got to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s Master on the big screens today. However, one of the popular cinema halls in Chennai, Kasi Theatre was fined for not meticulously following the government order. Apparently, more than 50 percent audience were seen in the theatre during the special show which started at 4 am on Wednesday. The fans even brought in drums and other musical instruments and did not follow social distancing while celebrating the release.

A report in DT Next added that most of the audience were seen without masks. A fine of Rs 5000 is reportedly imposed on the theatre management. After the Tamil Nadu government announced that the theatres can function with full audience capacity, the central government urged the state to revoke the same. In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs had asked the TN government to revoke the order and urged the government to follow the guidelines provided by the Central Government seriously.

It was stated in the order that the approval of 100 percent occupancy theatres will dilute the previous order issued by the MHA to prevent and control the spread of pandemic especially in the containment zones. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi is the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah, Gauri Kishan, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das are playing some key roles. The film is have a Box Office clash with Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran.

