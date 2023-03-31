Chennai's Rohini Theatre slammed for refusing tribal family to watch Simbu's Pathu Thala, clarification issued

Silambarasan TR aka Simbu's Pathu Thala film released in theatres on March 30, on the occasion of Ram Navami. The film opened up with a massive response from the audiences with special FDFS at Chennai's Rohini Theatre. However, the film caught controversy after the Rohini Theatre management didn't allow a tribal family inside the cinema hall to watch the movie.

The theatre management was called for not allowing a tribal family to inside the hall despite having bought tickets for the show. With this act, the popular Rohini Theatre received major backlash from the people and also issued a clarification.

Rohini Theatre has issued a clarification, but they are getting slammed for their statement. Their statement read, "We have taken note of the situation that has unfolded in our premises today morning before the screening of Pathu Thala Movie. A few individuals along with their children with valid tickets have sought entry to the cinema to watch the Pathu Thala movie. As we know, the movie is censored U/A by the authorities. Children below the age of 12 cannot be permitted to watch any movie that is certified U/A as per the law. Or ticket checking staff has denied entry on this basis to the family who had come with children aged 26,8 and 10."

Take a look at Rohini Theatre's clarification note here:

GV Prakash reacts to issue

Music Composer GV Prakash took to Twitter and also reacted to the issue. He tweeted in Tamil, which is loosely translated as, "I heard that the sister and brothers were allowed inside the hall later. It is unacceptable that they weren't allowed in the first place. Art belongs to everyone."

For the unversed, Chennai's Rohini Theatre is known for big celebrations of First Day First Shows of popular superstars' films including Ajith Kumar, Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, and many others. Fans gather in lakhs to watch the films, attach special banners, and put DJs, and others at the Theatre for a new movie release.

About Pathu Thala

Pathu Thala' is the film in which STR has again taken the avatar of a gangster. Simbu plays the role of AGR in this movie which is based on the sand mafia. It is the remake of Shivarakumar's Kannada film Mufti. Directed by Obeli Krishna, the film also stars Gautham Krishna and Priya Bhavani in lead roles.

