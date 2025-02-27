Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s historical action film set for Telugu release on THIS date after Hindi box office success
After its massive success in Hindi theaters, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava is now set for its Telugu release. Read on.
The recent Hindi historical action film Chhaava has created a sensation at the box office with its massive response. The Vicky Kaushal starrer, which depicts the real-life tale of the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s bravery, has been in high demand for a Telugu release. Now, the makers have finally locked in a date for the same.
The film’s team officially announced the update on social media. Taking to their IG handle, Maddock Films revealed their partnership with Thandel producer Bunny Vas under the banner of Geetha Arts for the Telugu-dubbed release of Chhaava.
Check out the post here:
Unveiling the date of the movie’s Telugu release they captioned the post as “The epic tale of India’s courageous son, #Chhaava is now all set to roar in Telugu by popular demand. Witness the biggest spectacle #Chhaava in Telugu from March 7th. #ChhaavaTelugu Grand Release by #GeethaArtsDistributions. #ChhaavaInCinemas Now.”
For the unversed, ever since Chhaava’s theatrical release and the overwhelming response it received, Telugu audiences have been eager for the film to hit the Southern belt with a dubbed release.
Besides Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the movie features Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The ensemble cast also includes Diana Penty, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Alok Nath, and many others.
Recently, strong rumors suggested that the titular role in Chhaava was initially offered to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu before Vicky Kaushal. It was speculated that the Guntur Kaaram star declined the offer for undisclosed reasons.
However, in one of his promotional interviews, director Laxman Utekar clarified that the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was always envisioned for Vicky Kaushal from the very beginning.
