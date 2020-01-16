Chhapaak: Uyare actress Parvathy Thiruvothu thanks Deepika Padukone for reminding people about a social cause

Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has recently applauded Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for making a film like Chhapaak which stands for a social cause. Read on to know more.

If there is one movie which has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media off late, it is definitely ’s Chhapaak. The makers of the movie have been applauded for highlighting an important social issue. Its story is about Malti played by Deepika who happens to be an acid attack survivor. Chhapaak has received positive response not only from the audiences but also the film critics. The movie has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and was released on January 10, 2020.

The latest to applaud Deepika Padukone and Megha Gulzar for the Chhapaak is Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu. The actress herself had portrayed the role of an acid attack survivor in a movie titled Uyare one year back. Paravathy expressed her gratitude towards the makers of Chhapaak for fortifying the undercurrent she went through that time and also for reminding the people of a social cause. She also focused on the need to bring forth such stories in front of people.

Parvathy writes, “Chhapaak has fortified the undercurrent of awakening I had a year ago through Uyare. For the many Pallavis and Maltis of this world; the ones who survived and the ones who succumbed to the attacks- we owe it to them to keep speaking up. To bring their stories to the fore. Let’s stay reminded that one remains party to this by staying apolitical and choosing not to engage and not ask questions. Let’s stay reminded that more often than not its mere luck that lets us walk freely ,myself included, and not because we have the certainty of security. Let’s listen better and get used to the unrest. We are all we have!”

Credits :Pinkvilla

