Children's Day 2022: Rashmika Mandanna recalls her childhood days and pens a relatable note

Today as we all celebrate Children's Day on 14th November, National Crush Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and dropped a post reminiscing her childhood days. She shared a photo of her playing with her furry pet Aura on the swing along with a friend. Her post was accompanied by a heartfelt note.

Her note read as, "I remember children’s day celebration was such a big thing in our school while growing up and before we know it we’ve all grown up so much so fast.. and all these years what I’ve learned is life is too short so LIVE YOUR LIFE TO THE FULLEST...So firstly… Happy Children’s Day to you Aura, Snow, and @sitara_ayanna...Shimmu I am missing you in this picture.. but to you too my lil love...And happy children’s day everyone.. let there be kindness, happiness, hope, love, and care."