Children's Day 2022: Rashmika Mandanna recalls her childhood days and pens a relatable note
Rashmika Mandanna recalled her childhood days on Children's Day with an emotional post on Instagram.
Today as we all celebrate Children's Day on 14th November, National Crush Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and dropped a post reminiscing her childhood days. She shared a photo of her playing with her furry pet Aura on the swing along with a friend. Her post was accompanied by a heartfelt note.
Her note read as, "I remember children’s day celebration was such a big thing in our school while growing up and before we know it we’ve all grown up so much so fast.. and all these years what I’ve learned is life is too short so LIVE YOUR LIFE TO THE FULLEST...So firstly… Happy Children’s Day to you Aura, Snow, and @sitara_ayanna...Shimmu I am missing you in this picture.. but to you too my lil love...And happy children’s day everyone.. let there be kindness, happiness, hope, love, and care."
Pushpa: The Rise release in Russia
Sukumar's directorial Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna turned out to be a phenomenal success at the box office. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the movie is all set to release in Russia by December this year. It is also reported that Allu Arjun will be traveling to Russia to promote the drama.
A source close to the development revealed, "The team is all excited to release Pushpa part 1 in Russia in December, after its phenomenal response at the special screening of the Moscow Film Festival. Allu is currently occupied with other work commitments and depending on his schedule, the makers will lock the release date."
Professional commitments
Rashmika Mandanna further has an interesting lineup with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu. The shooting for the family entertainer is currently underway at a brisk pace. Additionally, the actress also has some Bollywood ventures in her kitty including Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
