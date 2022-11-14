Children's Day: Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan to Shalin, South stars who began career as child artist

South film Industry has a few of the finest actors and has proven this time and again. And some of these celebs are born stars. Yes, quite a few celebs began acting since kids and entertained audiences. Be it Mahesh Babu in Tollywood, Kamal Haasan in Kollywood, or Puneeth Rajkumar in Sandalwood, these celebs have played the younger versions of yesteryear actors on-screen and roles of daughters and sons. Although, today we see them as the biggest stars, what better special day than Children's Day, to check their performances as child artists right? Well, today, on the occasion of Children Day's 2022, let's take a look at South actors who were once child artists. Every year, November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day to remember India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary.

Mahesh Babu to Kamal Haasan, take a look at South stars who were child artists and won accolades for their performances. Mahesh Babu Born to legendary actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu was born a star. Yes, he began his journey in acting when he was a child. The actor kickstarted his career as a child actor and his first movie was in 1979 Needa, at the age of four, and acted in 8 other films as a child artist. During his summer holidays, when he used to visit the sets with his father, the directors and producers offered him roles and acted in almost 9-10 films as a child artist.

Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan, the acting legend is a forever star when he is on screen. Be it as a kid at 6 years or an established actor at 68 years. He made his acting debut as a child artist with the Tamil film Kalathoor Kannamma (1960) and then starred in Parthal Pasi Theerum the same year. Two years later, he also featured in the Paadha Kaanikkai and Kannum Karalum (1962). Not many are aware that Kamal Haasan even won the prestigious President Gold Medal for his performance in Kalathur Jannamma at the age of 4.

Puneeth Rajkumar Another great actor who was born with great acting skills is Puneeth Rajkumar, the son of the legendary Dr. Rajkumar. He was just six-month-old when he made his first movie appearance with his father and acting legend Dr. Rajkumar in 1976 with a thriller film titled Premada Kanika and next Arathi. This was followed by Vijay's Sanaadi Appanna (1977) when Puneeth was just 1. Puneeth Rajkumar's career as a child artist earned him several Karnataka State Film Awards and a National Award. By the time he was 14, he had featured in 14 films. His biggest break as a child actor came in the 1985 drama Bettada Hoovu, directed by N. Lakshminarayan.

Jr NTR Jr NTR is another actor, who was a successful child artist as he belongs to the family of legendary actor NT Rama Rao. Jr NTR made his acting debut at the very young age of 8 years old. He was a child artist in the 1991 Telugu language historical drama, Brahmarshi Vishwamitra. The movie was written, directed, starred, and produced by Jr NTR's grandfather NT Rama Rao. Next, he was introduced as Lord Ram in Gunasekhar’s directorial Ramayanam, which is one of the iconic characters in his career.

Shalini Shalini made her debut in Malayalam as a child actor and acted as a child in 36 films. She played an important role in the film Raja Chinna Roja, which was the first animation-integrated film in Tamil. She debuted as a heroine in Tamil with Kadhalukku Mariyadhai and was one of the popular actresses before quitting the industry.

Hansika Motwani Hansika Motwani started her career as a child artist in Television. She was featured in blockbuster films and series like Koi Mil Gaya, Aabra Ka Daabra, Jaago, and Hum Kaun Hai? as a child artist. She became a popular child star with these television series and features films.