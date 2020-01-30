Chinmayi to contest against Radha Ravi in dubbing union elections

Chinmayi Sripaada will be contesting against Radha Ravi in the upcoming elections for dubbing union.

In what comes as a surprising turn in the dubbing union elections, media reports suggest that singer Chinmayi Sripaada will be contesting against Radha Ravi in the upcoming election for dubbing union. She was not seen doing any dubbing assignments and Siva Karthikeyan’s Hero was her first film after a huge gap. She has dubbed for Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is the leading lady in the movie.

She was barred from dubbing following her rift with the Dubbing Union and Radha Ravi. it is well known that Chinmayi was at the forefront of the #MeToo movement, which is still one of the most talked about topics all over the world. Chinmayi called out some big names from the Tamil film industry including lyricist Vairamuthi. Chinmayi and Radha Ravi have had many heated truffles against each other.

Does Mr. Radha Ravi's Dubbing Union function outside the Indian legal system? How is it that the Union goes against a Court order? The Dubbing Union has also arbitrarily banned some other members in the meantime. Basically culling whoever is 'inconvenient' to the Union. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) January 28, 2020

Talking about her dubbing career, when he was offered to dub for Kalyani Priyadarshan, she took to Twitter and stated, “After an uphill battle and after a year and some days — I dub in a Tamil film (Not counting Oh Baby’s dubbed version). I know how PS Mithran worked around with the Dubbing Union and Mr Radha Ravi. Thank you, Mithran. You and the producer are my heroes.” Chinmayi told The Hindu during an interview that she used to sing at least three songs a day before the #MeToo movement. However, there have been no opportunities for her to sing after the movement. She also opened up about her dubbing career. She said she had signed to dub for two movies, which went out of her hands eventually, after she was terminated from the Dubbing Union. Onthe work front, her recent song for the Telugu movie, Jaanu was released recently. The song, Oohale, took the internet by storm after it was released.

If you liked Kaathale Kaathale, do give this version a listen and tell us what you think :) #Oohale @govind_vasantha @Samanthaprabhu2

Lyrics by @ShreeLyricist @premkumar1710https://t.co/ttK024b9ij — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) January 26, 2020

