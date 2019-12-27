Chinmayi lashes out at a Chennai Varsity for announcing honorary degree for Vairamuthu

Last year, singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi made an allegation against lyricist Vairamuthu during the #MeToo movement. She alleged that the lyricist had molested her. Amidst her allegation, she was barred from the dubbing industry and recently she made a come-back, by dubbing for the movie Hero. Recently, reports emerged that Vairamuthu was dropped out of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan as he was named during the #Me Too movement. Now, a Chennai-based university has announced that they would be honoring Vairamuthu with a doctorate.

They also announced that it will be presented in the presence of union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chinmayi took to Twitter and bashed the university for awarding someone who was accused of sexual abuse by nine women. “The Defence Minister of India is conferring an honorary degree to Kavignar Vairamuthu named by 9 women so far for having molested them. Just reiterating - outing KNOWN molesters does NO damage to them. Instead I got banned from working."

Chinmayi further continued, "Yes, I know this doctorate is for his prowess in the language which is well established. The way he went on, they might as well add a doctorate for being a serial molester. Also well done, SRM. You couldn’t have chosen a better example for your students on ‘Role Model’. A year of repeating, Mr Vairamuthu has worked on fantastic multi star projects, traveled the world, shared the stage with biggies in politics & arts. No attempts made at investigating the complaint; No ICCs either. Good country, good people.”