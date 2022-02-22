Chinmayi says 'it is exhausting' as she gets messages on #MeToo accused Karthik being Indian Idol Telugu judge

Telugu OTT platform aha is all set to bring the popular singing reality show Indian Idol from February 25, every Friday and Saturday. The singing reality show will see S Thaman, Nithya Menen and Karthik as the judges. Ahead of the launch, viewers have slammed the makers of the reality show for having #MeToo accused Kartik as a judge.

Chinmayi Sripada, who was the first from the South Indian film industry to call out names of lyricist Vairamuthu and Karthik during the #MeToo movement, is getting a lot of messages now. Chinmayi shared a screenshot of one of many messages.

The user wrote, "Some adjectives are important. He is not Karthik - He is meTOO accused (by multiple women) Karthik. The victims find it hard to find work, the accused will be the judges (sic)"

Replying to this comment, Chinmayi wrote, "I have received multiple DMs about this. As someone fighting the system legally - it is exhausting for me to be calling EVERY such event out - and they dime a dozen - while everyone sits back and watches the drama. Sexual harassment is a societal problem and everyone needs to step up and do their bit. Please. Beyond a point it seems like there are just 5-6 of us women facing various court cases having have to do the labour and then answer 'How come you didn't call it out>! Is it because he is uppercaste?"

The note further read, "Also don't ask me about women being enablers. 3 ish years down the line - I know enough women who enable predators too. The gender doesn't matter. I look at them as enablers. That's all. (sic)".

Take a look:

Earlier, Chinmayi Sripaada had called out singer Karthik as he joined Dubbing union. The celebrity singer and VO artist took to Twitter and shared about how he has used the power and position once again to get the work despite being accused during the Me Too movement.