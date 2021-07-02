Chinmayi slams baseless pregnancy rumours after her recent photos go viral

After a few photos of Chinmayi and her husband Rahul Ravindran from a family function had surfaced on social media, speculation was that the singer was pregnant.

Chinmayi is a popular singer and voice-over artist. She has sung in multiple languages and worked across industries. She was at the forefront of the Me Too movement in India that called out men for their abusive ways. Though, Chinmayi had to suffer a lot because of her courageous act in her professional life, she has been relentless in her pursuit of making a better tomorrow for today’s children and women. After a few photos of Chinmayi and her husband Rahul Ravindran from a family function had surfaced on social media, speculation was that the singer was pregnant. Chinmayi decided to clarify on the same and penned, "This is me in a madisar at my wedding. I clearly have issues draping the madisar that makes it look 'Stomach' heavy. Or whatever you want to call it. I am not pregnant."

She further continued, "I am tired of these YouTube channels giving clickbait 'chinmayi baby bump' crap after some photos today which just seemed like they were taken at a wrong angle. My sari was perhaps loose after a lot of walking about. I don’t (find it necessary to) share a LOT of my private life. Most of what happens I don’t share here at all despite my seemingly activity on social media. You'll never really know who my best friends are and who my closest circle is. You won’t see me sharing about my intimate family events. That's how I am and will always be. One wouldn't have seen me share video of my wedding on any channel. Photos - you'll see what the media shared. I haven’t really shared photos that we commissioned. I won't be either."

"When the time comes I may or may not at all share anything with regard to my pregnancy. And that is MY decision to make. We will 100% never share photos of kids we may have. They will not be on social media and I will make sure of that. This pregnancy speculation is tiresome. Please stop (sic)," concluded Chinmayi.

Credits :Instagram

