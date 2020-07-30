Chinmayi SLAMS trolls for calling AR Rahman ‘religiously intolerant’; Shares his photo from her family ritual

Slamming the trolls, singer and dubbing artist Chinyami took to her Twitter spaces and shared some throwback photos with the music composer.

After Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman opened up on how a gang was acting against him in Bollywood by spreading false news about him, several people allegedly took to social media and trolled him saying that he is a religious extremist. Slamming the trolls, singer and dubbing artist Chinyami took to her Twitter spaces and shared some throwback photos with the music composer. Sharing the photos, she said that AR Rahman took part in her family ritual.

She said that many Hindus did not approve of the ritual as her mother is a divorcee and Chinyami was unmarried back then. However, she said that AR Rahman supported it and took part in the event along with his wife, and even addressed her mother with a formal ‘Namaskaram’. She added that AR Rahman, though he came late, took part in the event enthusiastically and it is one of the moments she cherishes.

Le Kanakabhishekam

BTW Rahman sir said Namaskaram

to my mom also. (He being Muslim and my mother being Hindu gaaaasp he came to a Hindu religious function where a woman was getting a Kanakabhishekam done by her daughter!)

I only invited some 50 people to this event.

Le end. pic.twitter.com/wUYpxe85RR — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 30, 2020

Sharing the photo, she wrote on the micro blogging website, Everyone frothing at their mouths that Rahman sir has ‘matha veri’ can kindly remain silent. I conducted a Kanakabhishekam for my mother in the Sthana of Guru - something so many in super religious Hindu space didnt agree on. Rahman sir came a bit late but every hour. I paid respects to him and Saira ji as well, in the sthana of my Guru and Guru Patni. I know very few, truly spiritual men like AR sir. BTW Rahman sir said Namaskaram to my mom also.”

