  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chinmayi SLAMS trolls for calling AR Rahman ‘religiously intolerant’; Shares his photo from her family ritual

Slamming the trolls, singer and dubbing artist Chinyami took to her Twitter spaces and shared some throwback photos with the music composer.
8371 reads Mumbai
Chinmayi SLAMS trolls for calling AR Rahman ‘religiously intolerant’; Shares his photo from her family ritualChinmayi SLAMS trolls for calling AR Rahman ‘religiously intolerant’; Shares his photo from her family ritual
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman opened up on how a gang was acting against him in Bollywood by spreading false news about him, several people allegedly took to social media and trolled him saying that he is a religious extremist. Slamming the trolls, singer and dubbing artist Chinyami took to her Twitter spaces and shared some throwback photos with the music composer. Sharing the photos, she said that AR Rahman took part in her family ritual.

She said that many Hindus did not approve of the ritual as her mother is a divorcee and Chinyami was unmarried back then. However, she said that AR Rahman supported it and took part in the event along with his wife, and even addressed her mother with a formal ‘Namaskaram’. She added that AR Rahman, though he came late, took part in the event enthusiastically and it is one of the moments she cherishes.

Also Read: After AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty says he was rejected in Bollywood: Had a near breakdown as nobody gave me work

Check out Chinmayi's Tweet here:

Sharing the photo, she wrote on the micro blogging website, Everyone frothing at their mouths that Rahman sir has ‘matha veri’ can kindly remain silent. I conducted a Kanakabhishekam for my mother in the Sthana of Guru - something so many in super religious Hindu space didnt agree on. Rahman sir came a bit late but every hour. I paid respects to him and Saira ji as well, in the sthana of my Guru and Guru Patni. I know very few, truly spiritual men like AR sir. BTW Rahman sir said Namaskaram to my mom also.”

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement