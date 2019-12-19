Chinmayi Sripaada back to dubbing months after she spoke out #MeToo movement

Chinmayi Sripaada, who was not seen doing any dubbing assignments, has finally been roped in to dub for Siva Karthikeyan’s Hero. She has dubbed for Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is the leading lady in the movie. She was not allowed to dub following her rift with the Dubbing Union and Radha Ravi. The singer took to Twitter and thanked director Mithran for giving her the opportunity.

Chinmayi was all praises for director Mithran and makers of the movie Hero. She tweeted as, “After an uphill battle and after a year and some days — I dub in a Tamil film (Not counting Oh Baby’s dubbed version). I know how PS Mithran worked around with the Dubbing Union and Mr Radha Ravi. Thank you, Mithran. You and the producer are my heroes.”

Talking about her career in playback singing, Chinmayi told The Hindu that she used to sing at least three songs a day before the #MeToo movement. However, there have been no opportunities for her to sing after the movement. She also opened up about her dubbing career. She said she had signed to dub for two movies, which went out of her hands eventually, after she was terminated from the Dubbing Union.