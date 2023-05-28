Chinmayi Sripaada calls out Kamal Haasan for not speaking up over her Me Too allegations

Singer Chinmayi Sripada, who had accused lyricist Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her, has slammed Kamal Haasan for backing the wrestlers' protest and not speaking up on her Me Too allegations. "How does one trust politicians who speak for women’s safety while they ignore harassment right under their noses?," Chinmayi wrote on Twitter.

Replying to Kamal Haasan's tweet on protests by athletes of the wrestling fraternity, Sinmayi wrote, "5 years of a singer in Tamilnadu being banned for naming a molester right in front of their eyes and not a pip about it since the poettu has their respect. How does one trust politicians who speak for women’s safety while they ignore harassment right under their noses? Just. Asking. Now while my timeline will blow up with abuse, shouting and yelling imma gonna exit. Buhbye!."

Chinmayi comments on Kamal Haasan's latest tweet

Soon after her comment, Chinmayi faced backlash from Kamal Haasan's fans on Twitter. She went on to address a few tweets that questioned her for attacking Kamal Haasan.

In another tweet, she added, "Needless to say there is soooo much anger. So many Kamal Haasan supporters ask me the same *rape apologist - survivor shaming* questions that those opposing our Indian wrestlers have said. The playbook to shame women who name powerful molesters is the exact same. DMK - BJP - now MNM - all the same. Only the language is different."

Chinmayi Sripaada also mentioned that she is facing a formal work ban in the industry for naming the molester during the #MeToo Movement.



