Chinmayi Sripaada condemns Sathish for his remarks on Sunny Leone, Dharsha Gupta's dressing; Actor clarifies

Singer and artist Chinmayi Sripaada, who is always vocal about issues around her, has now slammed Tamil actor Sathish for his comments on Dharsha Gupta's dress at a recent event. She called him out for comparing Dharsha's dress to Sunny Leone's outfit and said 'it's not funny'. Sathish remarks on Sunny Leone, Dharsha Gupta's dressing

Chinamayi Sripaada shared a video clip from the audio launch of Dharsha and Sunny Leone’s new Tamil film Oh My Ghost, where Satish said, “Sunny Leone has come from Mumbai for the event and look at the way she’s dressed (in saree). But look at the other woman (Dharsha Gupta), who is from Coimbatore, and look what she’s wearing.” While Sunny wore a pink blouse with a green saree, Dharsha opted for a blue lehenga for the event in Chennai. Chinamyi Sripaada's tweet slamming Sathish Slamming Sathish for his remarking judgment on Dharsha’s clothing at a public event, Chinmayi tweeted on Wednesday, “I mean – to actually point at a woman and ask for mass heckling of a crowd by a man on a woman, who doesn’t dress according to culture… When will this behaviour from men stop? It’s not funny.” Sathish has not yet reacted to Chinmayi's tweet or the video of him talking about Sunny and Dharsha’s outfit.

Sathish's clarification after receiving flak online After the online flak, Sathish clarified his stance and clarified the matter. Sathish said that the comment was made after he spoke to Dharsha before getting on to the stage. Sathish said that Dharsha was curious to see what Sunny would wear to the event and was surprised when she arrived in a saree. He also stated that he realised his statements didn’t go down well but he assured them that his statement was only meant on a light note for his friends. Dharsha Gupta reacts to Sathish's clarification on her clothes at Oh My Ghost event Dharsha Gupta also took to Twitter and reacted to her co-star Sathish’s clarification. She tweeted in Tamil, which is loosely translated into English as, “Sathish is this good way to turn on me, that I asked u to tell like this in stage? It's very strange. Why would I encourage anyone to talk badly about me on stage? I was hurt by the comments that day but I overlooked it.”