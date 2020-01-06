Chinmayi Sripaada praises Manju Warrier starrer Prathi Poovankozhi

The film sees Manju Warrier go after a person who harasses her on public transport. The trailer of the south flick Prathi Poovankozhi had also generated a lot of intrigue among the fans.

The singer Chinmayi Sripaada who shares her views on multiple subjects has now tweeted about the south film, Prathi Poovankozhi. The film saw Malayalam actress Manju Warrier essay the lead character. The singer tweeted that she has been hearing positive reviews about the film. Chinmayi Sripaada also mentions in her tweet that people who have faced any kind of harassment on the public transport like buses and trains, then the Manju Warrier film was a must watch for them. The film, Prathi Poovankozhi helmed by ace director Rosshan Andrrews. As the female lead of the film, Manju Warrier has won hearts of the fans and film audience who are giving the film a thunderous response at the box office.

The film sees Manju Warrier go after a person who harasses her on public transport. The trailer of the south flick Prathi Poovankozhi had also generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the fans and film audience. The trailer sees the lead actress going to great lengths to get back at the person who harasses her on the public transport. The singer Chinmayi Sripaada writes in her tweet that if any person who has been harassed on public transport will surely love the film. The well-known director Rosshan Andrrews has always had fierce female characters in his film.

Hearing a lot of fantastic things about Manju Warrier’s Prathi Poovan Kozhi. Watch it. Especially if you have faced harassment in buses and trains - You’ll love it! — Chinmayi Sripaada (Chinmayi) January 6, 2020

The director has also helmed a film titled How Old Are You, which had released in the year 2014. How Old Are You had a very strong and brave female lead. Prathi Poovankozhi's trailer had given the fans a good reason to watch the film in the theatres owing to its unique story line.

Check out the trailer:

