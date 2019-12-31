Chinmayi Sripaada REACTS after being trolled for her mother's statement; Says 'I am not responsible'

Chinmayi has once again hit headlines over her mother's statement that she will never forgive Periyar for destroying the Devadasi system. During a recent TV show, Chinmayi Sripaada's mother spoke about the same.
Chinmayi Sripaada, the famous South Indian playback singer and dubbing artist is known for her bold statements on social media. She has always boldly opened up when it comes to crime against women. In fact, she recently bashed a Chennai based university for awarding #NeToo Movement accused lyricist Vairamuthu of honorary him degree. Chinmayi has once again hit headlines over her mother's statement that she will never forgive Periyar for destroying the Devadasi system. During a recent TV show, Chinmayi Sripaada's mother spoke about the same and since then, the singer and her mother are receiving a lot of hate on social media. 

Following this, Chinmayi Sripaada decided to speak on the same. The singer took to Twitter saying that she is not responsible for her mother's speech. Chinmayi tweeted, "I am not responsible for my mother’s actions. If you disagree with her disagree with her, please do. She is capable of speaking for herself. I dont defend her views or support." In another Tweet, Chinmayi apologised for her mother's statement and also clarified that she neither supports or opposes Devadasi system. Check out the Tweets below.

While a section of people is bashing her for her mother's speech, Chinmayi is also being applauded for being brave and strong since last one year. 

Chinmayi had called out lyricist Vairamuthu during the #MeToo movement. Amidst her allegations, she was barred from the dubbing industry.  Recently, reports emerged that Vairamuthu was dropped out of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan as he was named during the #Me Too movement. 

