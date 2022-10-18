Chinmayi Sripaada reveals she had miscarriage; Opens up on why she didn't share baby bump pics

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada and her actor-husband, Rahul Ravindran have recently become parents as they welcomed twins. However, soon after Chinmayi made an overnight announcement of becoming a mother, many slammed her and claimed that she had her twin babies through a surrogate. Now, Chinmayi took to her Instagram handle and shared that why she never posted pics of her baby bump or pregnancy journey. The singer also revealed that before conceiving twins, she had a miscarriage.

Sharing a video, Chinmayi Sripaada spoke about why she never revealed about her pregnancy to the world and said, "I posted a pic of myself from 32 weeks pregnant just now. I think now I have a little bit of regret about not taking many photographs. But like I have already mentioned on my YouTube channel I was slightly mind messed about having a healthy pregnancy especially post my miscarriage. After 32 weeks, or even after then, I think I was really scared. But I was still showing up at dubbing, and recordings but urged everyone to not take any pics and completely respect my privacy. I even had a press meet but even then the media was really respectful. So as far as these constant questions on surrogacy, I think it really doesn't matter if somebody had a baby through surrogacy, IVF, or normal, scissory delivery. It really doesn't matter. A mother is a mother, whether it is a human or pet parents. So I really don't care if people think I had babies through surrogacy, it is up to them to assume whatever they want. Their opinion on me is not my problem."

