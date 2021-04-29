  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chinmayi Sripaada’s kind gesture as a heartwarming tribute to COVID 19 warriors is unmissable

Chinmayi Sripaada took to her social media space and announced that she will be doing a live musical performance, which, she said, is her way of thanking the donors.
3939 reads Mumbai
Chinmayi Sripaada’s kind gesture as a heartwarming tribute to COVID 19 warriors is unmissable
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

During these tough times, everyone is doing their absolute best to help each other and show kindness. While media houses and celebrities have been sharing updates about oxygen and medical supplies, and the availability of beds in hospitals, some are sending love to those who are affected. Several people are even offering to provide financial aid to those in need. Now, singer Chinyami Sripaada has announced on her social space that she will be performing an online live concert.

In the note, Chinmayi mentioned that she is performing the live singing in a belief that music helps in healing. She added that the concert is her way of thanking the people who donated without having the need to record it in a video and to those who helped families in need. Chinmayi wrote, “I am just singing live tomorrow evening on my Instagram page. They say music helps heal. Do tune in if you like.”

Also Read: 6 Times Kajal Aggarwal flaunted her no makeup look at the airport and looked her natural best

The statement further added, “Online concert announcement: This community has done so much and has donated a lot to so many students. I am having a concert tomorrow evening 6:45 to 8 online. This is me saying thanks to those who donated and did not want a video, and to those who have helped so many students and families in need.” Celebrities including Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have been active sharing updates to help the needy. In the second wave of COVID 19, India is witnessing a huge number of positive cases and death toll on a daily basis.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Chinmayi Sripaada yet again shares an anonymous #MeToo complaint against poet lyricist Vairamuthu
Malavika Mohanan faces backlash from Thalapathy Vijay fans over her recent comment; Chinmayi Sripaada SUPPORTS
Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged: Samantha Akkineni, Trisha, Chinmayi Sripaada and other South celebs react
Punnagai Mannan controversy: Chinmayi Sripaada fumes as Rekha’s video on non consensual kiss goes viral
Chinmayi Sripaada calls out singer Karthik once again; Says 'He molested, sent inappropriate pics'
Chinmayi Sripaada's nomination for Dubbing Union President's post dismissed; Radha Ravi wins unopposed