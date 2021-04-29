Chinmayi Sripaada’s kind gesture as a heartwarming tribute to COVID 19 warriors is unmissable

Chinmayi Sripaada took to her social media space and announced that she will be doing a live musical performance, which, she said, is her way of thanking the donors.

During these tough times, everyone is doing their absolute best to help each other and show kindness. While media houses and celebrities have been sharing updates about oxygen and medical supplies, and the availability of beds in hospitals, some are sending love to those who are affected. Several people are even offering to provide financial aid to those in need. Now, singer Chinyami Sripaada has announced on her social space that she will be performing an online live concert.

In the note, Chinmayi mentioned that she is performing the live singing in a belief that music helps in healing. She added that the concert is her way of thanking the people who donated without having the need to record it in a video and to those who helped families in need. Chinmayi wrote, “I am just singing live tomorrow evening on my Instagram page. They say music helps heal. Do tune in if you like.”

I am just singing live tomorrow evening on my Instagram page. They say music helps heal. Do tune in if you like. pic.twitter.com/Rs4oShPZlw — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 29, 2021

The statement further added, “Online concert announcement: This community has done so much and has donated a lot to so many students. I am having a concert tomorrow evening 6:45 to 8 online. This is me saying thanks to those who donated and did not want a video, and to those who have helped so many students and families in need.” Celebrities including Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have been active sharing updates to help the needy. In the second wave of COVID 19, India is witnessing a huge number of positive cases and death toll on a daily basis.

