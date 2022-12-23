Chinmayi Sripaada slams trolls who made sexual remarks at Nayanthara for her appearance at Connect event
Chinmayi Sripaada, who is quite vocal about everything around her, recently slammed trolls on social media for making sexual remarks on Nayanthara. Several users on Instagram posted vulgar comments on Nayanthara's latest appearance at Connect screening. The singer lashed out at those remarks via her Instagram handle.
Chinmayi Sripaada shared a video, where a media publication posted a video of Nayanthara from Connect screening and pointed out the sexual comments on it. She also called out the media house for restricting her to comment on the post.
The singer took to her Instagram story and wrote, "I AM WONDERING - WERE ALL THESE MEN BREASTFED OR NOT? I WONDER WHAT LL HAPPEN IF THESE MEN HAVE DAUGHTERS. NO WONDER SO MANY MOTHERS WANT THEIR DAUGHTERS TO WEAR A DUPPATTA AROUND THEIR OWN SONS AND HUSBANDS. DO THEY KNOW THAT MEN WILL SEXUALIZE AND CANNOT CONTROL THEIR PHEEELINGS EVEN IF IT IS THEIR OWN DAUGHTER / SISTER?."
She also pointed out in her stories that the media house deleted a comment from a sex educator but allowed derogatory comments on Nayanthara on the post.
Take a look at Chinmay Sripaada's posts here:
For the unversed, a few Netizens posted vulgar comments about Nayanthara on her appearance at the screening of her recently released film Connect. The lady superstar looked ethereal in a mauve turtle-neck top, which she paired with a floral skirt for the screening of her film in Chennai.
About Connect
Helmed by filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan, Connect stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, Vinay Rai, and Haniya Nafis in crucial roles, along with others. Financed by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's production banner Rowdy Pictures, Connect marks Anupam Kher's return to Tamil films. The film was released on December 22 and received a good response as spine chilling horror entertainer.
