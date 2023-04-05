Chinmayi Sripaada takes a dig at Abhirami Venkatachalaram for supporting Kalakshetra

Chinmayi Sripaada always manages to catch the headlines for being outspoken about sexual harassment, Me Too and many others. Today, the singer called out Nerakonda Paaravai actress Abhirami Venkatachalaram for defending Kalakshetra Cultural Institution, who have been accused of sexual harassment. A few students have levelled charges of sexual harassment against four teachers.

Abhirami Venkatachalaram supported Kalakshetra and got trolled by netizens on social media. Several people on Twitter asked her to watch the movie she acted in, Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Pink, which talks about Rape and consent.

Chinmayi also called out Abhirami for supporting the institution as she tweeted, Time & again have Women AND MEN in the industry have directly, indirectly shamed me. When Singer Srinivas, a man I looked up to as a mentor told someone "You all need to understand why she doesnt get support even if her cause is just" was perhaps the most heartbreaking for me. "Yet I'm still surprised when another like Abhirami shames me, the endless optimist that I still stupidly am. Maybe I should just be grateful that time exposes people for who they are. My deepest wish - may everyone get the lessons they deserve. And may time do the needful too (sic)."

Chinmayi Sripaada takes a dig at Abhirami Venkatachalaram

Abhirami Venkatachalaram defends Kalakshetra accused of sexual harassment

Speaking to the media, Bigg Boss fame Abhirami supported the institution and said, "I am an alumini of Kalakshetra and an ex-student. I am not interested in commenting on this issue as we should not always hear one side of the story. So many comments have been made on this institution, which has been running for 89 years. Nothing of that sort happened to blame the institution. Even non-Kalakshetrans are talking about the institution."

She further added, "I would like to take a stand for Revathy ma'am. She is the current director. People are saying that harassment has been going on for 10 years. She wasn't the director then. The teacher [accused] never got the opportunity to explain his stance. He has a family, a wife and a daughter. We should speak out when abuse happens."

Abhirami also took to Instagram and defend her statements further as she got trolled brutally on social media.

Kalakshetra Foundation is in the news after four teachers were accused of sexual harassment. Students protested against the institution on March 30, demanding action against the accused. On April 4, the institution had formed a Committee of Inquiry to investigate the allegations.

