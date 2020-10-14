Chinmayi Sripaada yet again shares an anonymous #MeToo complaint against poet lyricist Vairamuthu

Two years after the #MeToo movement, Chinmayi Sripaada has again got an anonymous letter who has shared about her ordeal with Vairamuthu.

During the #MeToo Movement in 2018, Chinmayi Sripaada mentioned two incidents when lyricist Vairamuthu had attempted to misbehave with her. Chinmayi also became a voice for many other girls who were harassed by the lyricist but didn't reveal their names. Journalist Sandhya Menon had also taken to twitter and shared an anonymous allegation about how Vairamuthu had assaulted a woman at the age of 18. Two years after the #MeToo movement, Chinmayi Sripaada has again got an anonymous letter who has shared about her ordeal with Vairamuthu.

In her tweet, Chinmayi Sripaada has mentioned that this is 17th complaint against the lyricist and that the girl chose to speak after 2 years only because her family was not supporting her. Taking to Twitter, Chinmayi wrote, "Almost 2 years since the second wave of the #MeToo movement. #17 It took her 2 years to open up to me because her family doesn’t support. Have known her for years. And of course, does it even matter to the peeps of this society? (sic)."

Check out Tweet below:

Almost 2 years since the second wave of the #MeToo movement. #17 It took her 2 years to open up to me because her family doesn’t support. Have known her for years. And of course, does it even matter to the peeps of this society? pic.twitter.com/65sXyqUMK3 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 13, 2020

Many anonymous accounts on social media had accused Vairamuthu stating that he had allegedly sexually harassed them at the hostels owned by him.

Chinmayi Sripaada had also called out singer Karthik on social media. Sripaada raised voice in support of a woman who had a harrowing experience with Karthik.

