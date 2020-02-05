Chinmayi Sripaada's nomination for Dubbing Union President's post dismissed; Radha Ravi wins unopposed

The judge, dismissed Chinmayi Sripaada's nomination stating that she was not eligible according to the rules of the election.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada's nomination for the post of the President Dubbing Union was dismissed. The judge declared Radha Ravi as the president of the Dubbing Union. The Singer Chinmayi Sripaada who is also a voice artist had filed her nomination for the President post. Chinmayi Sripaada alongside Ramarajyam wanted to take on Radha Ravi in the elections. Previously, Radha Ravi had removed the singer from the Union when she named him during the #MeToo movement. The nominations for the Dubbing Union President's post were scrutinized by a former judge named Mr Ravi.

The judge, dismissed Chinmayi Sripaada's nomination stating that she was not eligible according to the rules of the election. Later, the judge declared Radha Ravi as the winner of the Union elections. Radha Ravi finally won the election unopposed. Chinmayi Sripaada stated that she was shocked when she came to know that her application was dismissed, for not being a member of the Union. Singer and voice artist Chinmayi Sripaada also approached a court and also managed to get an interim order against the ban she was facing from the Dubbing Union.

Mr Radha Ravi has won ‘Unopposed’ and they rejected my nomination it seems. despite the fact that my interim order says I have all the rights to be a member. I dont understand how the Honble Retired Justice Sri Ravi decided I am not a member when the Court says so. pic.twitter.com/QPu1nfHz1H — Chinmayi Sripaada (Chinmayi) February 5, 2020

Chinmayi also took to Twitter to express her shock and disappoint that the retired Judge declared her ineligible when the interim court order against the ban from the Dubbing Union. Chinmayi Sripaada further adds in the tweet that what was the point of having an election officer if the person is elected without having fair elections.

