Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul Ravindran blessed with twins; Fans ask if they are born through surrogacy

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and her actor-director husband Rahul Ravindran are blessed with twins – a girl, and a boy. Announcing the news with her fans on social media, new mommy Chinmayi Sripada wrote, "Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever centre of our universe. Instagram has still shadow-banned me. I cannot respond to DMs truly sorry. And thank you. DMs will be responded from."

Chinmayi also posted a picture of her newborn holding her finger and it is too cute for words. However, fans also questioned her asking if she had twins through surrogacy, as she never posted photos of her baby bump. The news came as a big surprise for their fans as Chinmayi and Rahul never spoke or confirmed the pregnancy in public.

Meanwhile, check out her latest post announcing the birth of her twins:

Replying to trolls and fans asking about her pregnancy, Chinmayi, in her next Instagram post wrote, "I'm absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn’t post pictures of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself."

The popular singer and VO artist Chinmayi also mentioned that she won't be revealing the faces of her kids anytime soon. She further added, "I was and will always be guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends circle. Photos of our kids won’t be on our socials either for a long while.” Chinmayi also revealed that she sang a bhajan during her cesarean as her twins entered the world. She added, "Get a grip of that. More on this later. But for now this is enough."

Read her full post below:

Also Read| Chinmayi Sripada REVEALS Samantha Akkineni is pressurised for supporting her; Says 'It is not easy'