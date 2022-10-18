Singer Chinmayi Sripada finally ends speculations around surrogacy; Posts a photo with baby bump

Chinmayi Sripada and her actor-director husband Rahul Ravindran were blessed with twins, a girl and a boy in June this year. The couple named their kids Driptah and Sharvas. Today, the singer took to her Instagram handle and dropped a mirror selfie, flaunting her baby bump. Posing in a one-piece and high bun, she captioned the post, "The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks." This is the first time, she has shared a picture from her pregnancy. Earlier, announcing the good news, Chinmayi Sripada penned on social media, "Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever centre of our universe. Instagram has still shadow-banned me. I cannot respond to DMs truly sorry. And thank you. DMs will be responded from." Her post also included a cute photograph of her newborn holding her finger.

