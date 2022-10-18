Singer Chinmayi Sripada finally ends speculations around surrogacy; Posts a photo with baby bump
Chinmayi Sripada drops sneak peek of her baby bump days: The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy
Chinmayi Sripada and her actor-director husband Rahul Ravindran were blessed with twins, a girl and a boy in June this year. The couple named their kids Driptah and Sharvas. Today, the singer took to her Instagram handle and dropped a mirror selfie, flaunting her baby bump. Posing in a one-piece and high bun, she captioned the post, "The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks."
This is the first time, she has shared a picture from her pregnancy. Earlier, announcing the good news, Chinmayi Sripada penned on social media, "Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever centre of our universe. Instagram has still shadow-banned me. I cannot respond to DMs truly sorry. And thank you. DMs will be responded from." Her post also included a cute photograph of her newborn holding her finger.
Check out the post below:
As soon as she announced the news of her newborns, fans started speculating that she had twins through surrogacy, as she had never posted photos with a baby bump, until now. Meanwhile, replying to the trolls, she wrote on Instagram, "I'm absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn’t post pictures of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself."
She said that she will not be unveiling the faces of her kids anytime soon, "I was and will always be guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends circle. Photos of our kids won’t be on our socials either for a long while." Chinmayi Sripada further disclosed that she sang a bhajan when her twins entered the world, "Get a grip of that. More on this later. But for now this is enough."
Also Read: Chinmayi Sripada and Rahul Ravindran blessed with twins; Fans ask if they are born through surrogacy