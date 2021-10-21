Chinmayi Sripada recalls her brief meet with Shah Rukh Khan & prays for the superstar in his difficult time

Singer and popular VO artist in the South Indian film industry, Chinmayi Sripada has been a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan ever since he praised her for Titli track in Chennai Express. While Shah Rukh Khan is going through a difficult time as his son Aryan Khan is under arrest in alleged cruise drugs case, Chinmayi Sripada has shared her thoughts on the same saying, "Whatever's going on, is beyond my comprehension but I do pray that the difficult times that his family is going through, passes."

Recalling her brief meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, Chinmayi in the series of tweets wrote, "I will never forget how this man made me feel. How he made my mother feel. He was such a breath of fresh air and I knew a Superstar like him could be this sincerely, genuinely nice. He did NOT have to be that nice. But he did."

Her next tweet read, "Years ago, when I sang Titli in Chennai Express, a superstar tagged me and said I sounded like love. If I remember right, it was the first time an actor, anywhere had said anything nice about my singing. I remember laughing and crying at the same time."

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested on October 2 with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha and others in a drugs case. The actor's son was being interrogated by NCB and was shifted to judicial custody. Aryan and others have been moved to Arthur Road Jail. Aryan's bail plea was rejected again on October 20 by Mumbai Sessions Court.

